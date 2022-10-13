Gift someone The Ramayan Map?!

12 Oct,2022

By Sanjeev Kotnala

MapMyIndia has been at the forefront of digital mapping in India since 1995. I used MapMyIndia maps extensively before moving to the mobile-led Google maps, with better control and features.

Recently, MapMyIndia launched ‘ Ramayan Map ‘, a cartographical tribute representing ‘The Legend of Shri Ram’ on a vintage map canvas, right from his birth to the establishment of Ram Rajya.

Gift Ramayan Map this Diwali

Ramayan Map is something I wish people consider gifting during the festive season. By now, most orders for festival gifting may have been placed but do not see RamayanMap as a topical gift. I bought the Hanging Canvas RamayanMap as to gift. MapMyIndia also has the option for bulk Purchases for Institutions with a promise of free shipping all over India.

It is available at INR 1990 for a roll-up Canvas print (25 inches X 33 inches) like the maps we hang. And also, a framed canvas (38.5 inches X 28 inches) is more suited for hanging on walls of corporate and institutions, and this one cost IR 7990

Features of Ramayan Map

There are some unique features claimed for the Ramayan Map

It is India’s approximate map from 5000 BCE, i.e. 7000 years back. Shows locations with their original and current names, creating ease of relatability and building on historical relevance.

It is printed and designed on a beautiful backdrop canvas with a lovely textured feel and antique-styled cartography.

It gives a quick refresher course on the Ramayana story with location and descriptions of key events of Ramayana. This feature is fully appreciated by #IgnorantHindu.

It is created using advanced geospatial technology to show scaled maps in kilometres and yojanas both. This is a silly claim as it is nothing more than showing the relationship between the two distance measurement units.

Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of the company making it, says ‘the initiative is very close to his heart. It is a state of self-actualization, where life’s work meets spiritual being’.

Reaction to Ramyan Map

Many people on social media read too much in this statement and with MapMyIndia doing a Ramayan Map. To them, this is religionising and not secular in nature. MapMyIndia is a private business entity and fully in its right to create products which may have market demand. Suppose there are other such products with business possibilities. In that case, the company could consider Buddha’s travels and Shankaracharya’s movement. But then one can see how small the demand could be.

I may want an interactive map of Maa Narmada Parikrama. Still, it may have very few wanting or buying into the service. The effort cost-benefit analysis may not work for the company.

Are there more such region- religion- political theme-based opportunities, or is the Ramayan Map the only map in the making? Maybe the travels of Mahatma Gandhi could be considered. Still, one can see that it may be viable as a commissioned project from some sponsor but not a commercially viable product for direct marketing to potential buyers.

Net-Net

Take advantage of this initiative. Buy it for gifting and buy one for yourself. And #IgnorantHindu project supports this initiative. It is time that the next generation reads and understands their heritage.