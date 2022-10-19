Exp Comm film for Wipro Consumer Care

19 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

EC Studios; the production arm of Experience Commerce (a Cheil Group Company), announced its latest Diwali film created for Wipro Lighting.

Said Jayaganesan Kandan, Marketing Head at Wipro Lighting: “The festive season is a special time, as it brings families closer together to celebrate the season of light and joy. Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting range strives to launch products that are smart yet have a human touch. The ad film stresses human connections, traditions, and the generation gap, which is inevitable, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting range is looking to bridge an age-old gap with consumer-centric smart lighting technology. We will always continue to evolve with technology and will make sure traditional rituals are never left behind.”

Added Meera Ghare, Vice President, Account Management at Experience Commerce: “We have worked with Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting team on various films in past and are thrilled that they entrusted us yet again for this festive campaign. Given the festive sentiments across generations, we chose to work with emotions that are deeply rooted in Indian families. From the story to capturing the beauty of smart lights to the overall production value, we’ve spared no effort in creating a cutting-edge film, and we’re extremely grateful to Wipro Lighting for this incredible opportunity of working with them again.”