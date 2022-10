Equitas videos series on Small Biz Women Entrepreneurs

26 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

This Diwali, Equitas Small Finance Bank has unveiled a video tribute to women narrating their tale of hard work, grit and courage.

Notes a communique: “This edition of “Circle of Life” Series features transformative stories of women who have brought about a positive change within themselves and empowers the budding entrepreneurs to believe in themselves. Equitas SFB is enabling and empowering women-led businesses through their offerings and aims to improve their lives in an economically beneficial manner. The bank has played a pivotal role in transforming the lives of many in this community by supporting them through their many microfinance offerings.”