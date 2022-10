Dentsu Creative strengthens North creative

14 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Creative has announced the appointment of Dalip Daniel and Tulika Seth as Group ECD and Group CD respectively. Both will report into Joy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative India.

Speaking on the appointments, Mohanty said: “Together with a superb body of work, Tulika & Danny bring with them a wealth of experience across formats. They will both play a key role in driving our agenda of creativity beyond silos. It is great to have them on board.”