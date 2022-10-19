Dentsu Creative campaign for Honda

19 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Creative has launched a fresh campaign for Honda Cars India. Titled ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’, the campaign aims to connect with brand enthusiasts and a new generation of customers.

Commenting on the campaign, Ujjwal Anand, Executive Vice President, Dentsu Creative India said, “Honda’s promise to its customers is to go the extra mile, to make sure that every Honda journey is a joy and delight for them; and this goes way beyond just the drive, the engineering, and the cars. It is a commitment to every side of the ownership experience. Honda aims to fulfill all expectations, delighting its customer at every touchpoint throughout their relationship, and therefore, ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’.”

Added Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. commented, “The current campaign is a celebration of the bond that the customers share with Honda and the company promises to go beyond in everything that they do. Honda’s journey in India has been nothing less than spectacular and the credit goes to our customers who have bestowed their trust in Honda’s premium cars for the last 25 years. It has always been our endeavor to keep customers at the center of our products and services.”