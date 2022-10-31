Deconstruct partners Supari Studios on skincare myths

31 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Deconstruct, the skincare brand, has partnered with Supari Studios for its latest brand film.

Said Sakshi Bhasin, Creative Lead, Supari Studios:“Working on the campaign with Deconstruct, we knew we had the unmissable chance to do something different and clutter breaking. Leaning into the brand’s philosophy around skincare, we decided to bring in an aspect of humour, and talk about the unsolicited advice and ever-changing trends that surround this industry. With the kind of experience our Director, Devika Chaturvedi brought to the table, we were able to add that exaggeration to the situations in the film and marry a skincare product with a humorous concept; a combination rarely seen in this space. As someone who has worked on a myriad of campaigns with beauty and skincare brands, this was the perfect opportunity to do something fresh and experimental”

Added Malini Adapureddy, Founder, Deconstruct:“Since our childhood we have been provided with unsolicited advice from multiple sources, especially when it is skincare; But the new age knowledge economy consumer is changing & seeking their own information. Deconstruct aids them in this journey by providing well researched & simple information on the website, our product labels, our social media channels and helps them decide what is best. We want them to purchase on the basis of logic & science rather than trying to entice them with vague beauty results. Supari Studios helped us put this concept out in a succinct & relatable manner by using daily instances, which most of us must have gone through at least once in life. They pulled the entire project into execution in a crunched timeline and we are very happy to see our vision come to life beautifully in the video”.