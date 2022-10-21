De Beers Forevermark launches new campaign for festive season

21 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

De Beers Forevermark has launched its festive season campaign, as the brand unveiled three new exciting additions to the Forevermark Avaanti collection. The 360-degree multimedia campaign runs across TV, Digital, Print, OOH and Radio.

Commenting on the latest campaign, Toranj Mehta, Marketing Director, De Beers Forevermark said: “Diamonds hold a deep emotional value for our clients in India and with the success of the Avaanti Collection last year, we saw the rising demand for everyday wear, classic jewellery. So, this season we are introducing a bold new addition of the Forevermark Avaanti Collection in three contemporary new designs. Through this campaign, we want to remind women that the power lies with them to mould the future and create a lasting impact in whatever they choose to do.”