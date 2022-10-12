Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Would you say that for news media in India esp Mumbai doesn’t show some of its prized jewels in any shade of grey. For instance, when was the last time you read about Amitabh Bachchan’s reported links with Rekha?

11 Oct,2022

The question says it all. No further comment. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 11 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Would you say that for news media in India esp Mumbai doesn’t show some of its prized jewels in any shade of grey. For instance, when was the last time you read about Amitabh Bachchan’s reported links with Rekha?

A. You should read Stardust/ or any other film magazine or other city-centric publications. Besides, you may go through a lot of Bollywood-based websites. You may relish them. But news channels are supposed to show news and they are not supposed to indulge ostensibly in speculative gossip. A political grapevine falls in the domain of news specially when a topical subject is being debated or during election results analysis. So the subject you have mentioned in your question should be complete anathema for a news channel. And I hope it doesn’t happen ever. Real news should update and upgrade and not pander to gossip.