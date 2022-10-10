Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | With the CCI nod, the Zee-Sony merger is now a certainty. Are the fears of a monopolistic hold over advertising and content pricing unfounded? Given that in the entertainment, you are only as good as your last big hit show

Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das

Q. With the CCI nod, the Zee-Sony merger is now a certainty. Are the fears of a monopolistic hold over advertising and content pricing unfounded? Given that in the entertainment, you are only as good as your last big hit show.

A. The news of merger between Sony and Zee Entertainment is estimated ti create a $10 billion TV enterprise. With the combined power of 40% plus market share of audience across various genres in urban and rural markets of the combined entity might give an unparalleled competitive advantage al. But it’s too early to even speculate on that aspect as the Combined entity leadership team has agreed to conform to the regulatory protocols of CCI. So best is not to generate businessdust on a premature basis.

Coming to your second part of the question, it is quintessentially true as audience are spoilt with a surfeit of choices across formats and genres. When market is the final arbiter, assuming sustained leadership can be a chimera as audience approval can’t be taken for granted. And as you mentioned correctly one is as good as the last game.