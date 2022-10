Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What does the rise of a British Indian as PM mean for Brand India? Unlike Kamala Harris, he is quite upfront about his Indian roots and Hindu faith?

28 Oct,2022

It’s one of those questions where you feel a little embarrassed after reading the answer. So let’s dive right into it. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 28 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. What does the rise of British Indian mean for Brand India? Unlike Kamala Harris, he is quite upfront about his Indian roots and Hindu faith?

A. I think we should stop counting chickens before they are hatched. The new PM of UK has to look after his country’s priorities in the context of various global imperatives and not take decisions on the basis of his country of origin. That’s pretty myopic and not in sync with what the world need. He has a tough task in hand and the world is surely looking at how he demonstrates his leadership skills for UK and the world.