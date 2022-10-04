Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There is a sentiment in the UK that with every few CMOs over the age of 50, older people – especially women – feel under-represented in ads. Would you say this is true for India as well?

Q. There is a sentiment in the UK that with every few CMOs over the age of 50, older people – especially women – feel under-represented in ads. Would you say this is true for India as well?

A. I must admit I don’t have any statistical information about the validity of your observation but there is certainly a perception that in advertising in developed markets, including India, that when it comes to women above a certain age, they are less represented in advertisements. There are some distinctive ads though. I recall the SBI Life Insurance ad, or the Brooke Bond Red Label one on Instagram with actor Neena Gupta. Both are bold exceptions but it’s still not a dominant culture, even if they may be in a relevant segment in terms of financial capability, let alone addressing gender stereotyping. Instinctively I feel male counterparts beyond 50 years of age are represented more in Indian advertising. I am confident that things would change in the coming days and the advertising industry can take leadership in changing this gender stereotyping, even if it ultimately has to spread in the cultural mores of society in general. Long journey but it’s worth a beginning.