Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There is a Nottingham Trent University research about the quality and profile of talent joining marketing. Would you say there are such question marks in India as well?

06 Oct,2022

We thought we could get him to give a provocative answer, but he hit it out of the park. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das has to say in the October 6 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. There is a Nottingham Trent University research about the quality and profile of talent joining marketing. Would you say there are such question marks in India as well?

A. As I have no visibility about the findings of the research of the university mentioned in your question, I don’t feel competent enough to comment on the findings. If the said research questioned the profile of the talent joining marketing, I can’t agree without understanding the context and the reliability of the sample size. Besides, country-specific de-averaging is a ‘must’ as the talent pool may differ by country/region. From this point of view , I feel the research is evidence-toxic.

Even at the risk of sounding over-patriotic, I would like to say that the pool of Indian marketing professionals is rich, even if there might be some exceptions. That these professionals need to pivot to new capabilities in view of many operating challenges (due to global VUCA, tech-led transformation of consumer behaviour etc) needs no over-emphasis. But to paint the tribe of marketeers with the same brush of a research of a foreign university is grossly unfair.