Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The Ogilvy Global CEO is an Indian. Any expectations that we can have from her, as makes her first public appearance in India as Ogilvy big boss?

17 Oct,2022

The question is self-explanatory, so let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. The Ogilvy Global CEO is an Indian. Amritsar-born, grown up in Mumbai. Schooled in Welham’s Dehradun and then in St Xavier’s in Mumbai. And doesn’t mind wearing India on her sleeves. Any expectations that we can have from her, on the eve of her first public appearance as Ogilvy big boss?

A. Leaders of Indian origin have already established their prowess through distinctive competencies and are heading leading corporations, globally. The interesting aspect in case of Ms Devika Bulchandani is her ability to break the glass ceiling through sheer capability, as the track record of her career progression indicate. She has many milestones in creative communications for her clients and her exposure to diverse industry sectors have certainly expanded her vista of excellence.

I feel proud of her achievements and the new role as a professional and not just as an Indian. In fact her global exposure have only embellished her excellence. I wish her and Ogilvy to achieve many more milestones in future.