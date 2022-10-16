Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s World Student’s Day tomorrow. And who better to talk about it than the person who is near-70 and working on his third PhD. A word of advice to those who would like to study, but can’t manage the time or feel ‘odd’ studying’?

Q. It’s October 15 tomorrow, which is World Student’s Day. And who better to talk about it than the person who is near-70 and working on his third PhD. A word of advice to those who would like to study, but can’t manage the time or feel ‘odd’ studying after the wrong side of 30/40/50++?

A. In knowledge society , only knowledge workers can survive. And knowledge is a moving target in sync with emergent reality. In fact, more often than not the today’s knowledge is tomorrow’s ignorance. Hence a future backwards up-skilling plan has to continue in a sustained basis to future proof oneself.

Learning has no age barrier. What one needs is a curious and explanatory mind and the desire to get out of one’s comfort zone ( resting on the laurels of past knowledge ) which might not be relevant for future progression.