Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s World Smile Day today. But when times are tough, and the global economy is in a mess, it isn’t easy to smile. Right?

07 Oct,2022

A Friday question, and a serious one at that, even though it’s about smiling. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 7 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. It’s World Smile Day today. But when times are tough, and the global economy is in a mess, it isn’t easy to smile. Right?

A. I understand World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday in October every year since 1999. So it’s nothing new. The day signifies spreading of cheer across the world. Actually SMILE universally indicates that it knows no political, geographic or cultural boundaries.

It indicates happiness all around. A global brand of toothpaste uses, if I recall right, that as an emotional appeal for consumers.

To respond to your specific query about how one can smile when one discerns so much of unhappiness all around. You have a point but will not smiling solve the problem? I doubt. Spiritually everything is temporary including smiles or non-smiles. One has to accept it as a stoic (difficult I know) and accept both as two sides of the same coin and once once is born it would happen sequentially. There is nothing good or bad. It is how we interpret it. Smile everyday than just one day is a better option than drowning in sorrow.