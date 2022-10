Cutting Crew Studio bags Westside & JBL mandate

04 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Cutting Crew Studio (CCS), the boutique creative agency has bagged the festive season campaigns for Westside, the clothing retail chain by Trent India Ltd and leading audio brand JBL

Said Vivek Shah, Founder of Cutting Crew Studio: “We are proud to work with brands like Westside and JBL India, for they have entrusted us with their new campaigns. We have burnt some midnight oil to really come up with some extraordinary concepts keeping their TG in mind.