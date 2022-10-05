Content Lab film for Kirtilals

04 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Mumbai-based content studio and digital marketing agency, The Content Lab, has developed a film for diamond jewellery brand Kirtilals.

Said Vaibhav Mehta, Founder, The Content Lab: “It’s great when a brand trusts us with the creative onus of imagining a storyline and bringing to life their vision. From the production perspective, it was extremely important to have a fine balance between the contemporary and traditional – from set design, casting, costumes, the smallest of nuances were meticulously chosen.”

Added Seema Mehta, Creative Director, Kirtilals: “Diamonds are known to make important milestones in our lives memorable, spark sheer joy, and embody familial stories of generations. That narrative has been heard time and again. With this film, we wanted our audience to look beyond the jewellery alone. We wanted them to look at marriage and relationships with another eye where implicit mutual support of both is key. We hope this message resonates with our young clients who are embarking on life with their partners, and will remember us as a brand who truly gets them.”