Coca-Cola rolls out festive campaign

06 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Kicking off the festive fervour around Diwali, Coca-Cola has unveiled a new #MilkeHiManegiDiwali campaign.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the 360-degree campaign will be amplified across television and digital touchpoints for optimised reach.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola, said: “Coca-Cola believes that Real Magic happens when people come together, share moments and create lasting memories. Festivals are the perfect occasions to bond with the ones we love and so this Diwali, we want to encourage people to do just that, to meet and not just greet each other and to create memories to cherish for years to come, of course over a chilled Coke. We’re excited to bring this invitation to people through a 360-degree campaign, which we hope will provide a positive nudge for people to come closer together.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “Real magic happens when we meet in person. And not just online. This Diwali, Coke with its inviting bottles of Coke is doing just that. ‘Gale milke kaho Happy Diwali’ is urging people to do make the effort to meet in person and hug again to really enjoy the real magic in life. The campaign comes alive from packaging, TVC to a full-fledged 360 plan.”