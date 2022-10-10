Candere online jewellery portal launches Diwali campaign

10 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Candere, the online jewellery portal by Kalyan Jewellers, has announced the launch of its Diwali campaign. The 82-second Diwali film titled ‘Khushiyon kfe Gehno se, #RishtonKoSajayein’’ has been crafted by The Luminant Media.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the Diwali campaign, Rupesh Jain, CEO of Candere, said: “Growing up, we have heard from our parents and grandparents how festivals used to be much more fun back then, with the entire family together. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, people had to stay away from their loved ones, even during the festivities. With things slowly falling back to normal this year, Candere wants to encourage families and friends to celebrate togetherness. Our tagline, “Khushiyon ke Gheno se, #RishtokoSajayein, is an attempt to spread joy/ happiness this Diwali by gifting Candere’s special festive collections to thei close ones.

Added Anant Rathi, CCO, The Luminant Media: “It’s that time of the year again when everyone gets together to celebrate the festival of lights. This Diwali, through the campaign, we wanted to showcase an emotion of nostalgia. In this fast-paced world, we want people to recreate memories like the old times urging them to celebrate the bond of togetherness.”