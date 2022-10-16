Burger King gets Havas for digital creative

13 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Burger King India has assigned its digital mandate to Havas Worldwide (Creative) India, the creative arm of Havas Group India. The scope of the mandate will include creating cornerstone digital campaigns, social media as well as online response management, among other things.

Said Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King India:“We are excited to have partnered with Havas Worldwide India, which comes with a track record of path-breaking digital campaigns for brands across markets and categories. We are confident that their expertise and market understanding will help us deliver innovative and groundbreaking digital campaigns; thereby further strengthening Burger King India to become the most lovable brand in the digital space. We look forward for a long and fruitful partnership.”

Commenting on the partnership with Burger King, Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India added: “In today’s cluttered digital ecosystem, only brands that come up with engaging, differentiated content make people sit up and take notice and we at Havas Worldwide India have been doing exactly that over the past few years. Burger King is one of the most audacious brands in the world today, known for creating truly innovative campaigns that become the talk of the town and we’re confident we will be able to create more such path-breaking, meaningful work for them.”