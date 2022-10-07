Bumble launches new OOH campaign

07 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, has launched a new out-of-home campaign that captures “nuanced dating cultures” in cities including Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Said Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble: “After two years of restrictions and lockdowns, this year, people are gearing up to celebrate the festivals in a big way. From sharing your idea of festive fun and your favourite festival food, puja pandals you’d like to visit, a garba dance you’ve been eyeing to attend–festivals can be an exciting time to find new connections that you’re looking for! With our latest campaign, we aim to encourage our community to own their dating journeys and find their connections on Bumble.”