Bergner kitchenware rolls out campaign

14 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Bergner has launched a campaign for Diwali season. The campaign, titled ‘Pyaar, Parivar aur Bergner’, talks about bringing families closer through meals.

Talking about the ‘Pyaar, Parivar aur Bergner’, Aruni Misha – CEO, Bergner India said: “As a brand, our core philosophy is all about bringing families together, and this reflects in our latest campaign. Pyaar, Parivar aur Bergner talks about making special memories at the dining table with Bergner.”

The ad film, conceptualised by Interactive Avenues, is live on all platforms, and has seen a warm reception all over the internet, its emotional theme resonating with many on social media.