Benny Augustine appointed COO of Dentsu Creative India

10 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

It’s announcements time from Dentsu Creative India. A new one each day. Well, almost. It has now elevated Benny Augustine to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will report into Amit Wadhwa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Augustine will oversee the operations of Dentsu Creative in India. His objective will be to build various frameworks, platforms, and business processes that promote efficiency and effectiveness for clients using Modern Creativity. Furthermore, he will aim to foster the company culture by leading internal initiatives and implementing training programs to help develop talent. He will work closely with Dentsu Creative’s Global Operations community led by Global COO, Andrea Terrassa.

Said Wadhwa: “While we move into this new era of a strong brand like Dentsu Creative in India, it is important to have someone to spearhead the operational transformation who understands people as well as the business. To be honest, I don’t think I could have asked for a better person than Benny to do this.”