Bajaj Electricals unveils revamped branding

19 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Bajaj Electricals Ltd has unveiled its latest brand positioning – Bajaj: Built for Life. The brand’s creative agency McCann Worldgroup India has worked on the film.

Said Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited: “At Bajaj Electricals, our consumers are at the heart of our business. Our brand has always stood for trust – our consumers’ trust in our consumers’ trust in our products and services for over 80 years. As we take this legacy forward, we are at the right juncture to take the Bajaj brand to the next level. This change has been introduced to create a sharp and unique positioning for the brand while offering a strong value proposition to our consumers. Our visual identity will be smarter, and more contemporary across all touch points. At a strategic level, this establishes a focused platform that we will build upon with a range of product offerings over the coming months and years. We are truly excited about this, and I am sure this sets the stage for driving our future growth.”

Added Prasoon Joshi, Executive Chairman & Regional ED AP, McCann Worldgroup, said, “Bajaj as a brand name has been synonymous with the quality of dependability for decades with cross-generational trust at its core. However, that is only the starting point, as the trajectory is that of innovation in sync with the changing customer needs. The new brand identity underscores the powerful brand idea of tenacity and resilience required to evolve and build in life.”