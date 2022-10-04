Aroon Purie to deliver AAAI Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture on Oct 7

03 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the Subhas Ghosal Foundation (SGF) are have announced that the Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture will return this year with Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-In-Chief, India Today Group, as speaker. The event will be held on Friday, October 7 in Mumbai. While talking about his personal and professional experiences, Purie will share many valuable insights which he has gained during his lifetime.

With the support of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), the SFT has been hosting its ‘AAAI Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture’ series, for several years, where industry leaders like Rajan Anandan, Uday Shankar, Ronnie Screwvalla have delivered keynotes.

Said Sam Balsara on behalf of SGF: “We live in an age where media and advertising are shaping and also rapidly changing society. It will be interesting to hear Aroon speak about his journey, how he built a media empire, as well as his views on life today and how the media has changed over the years. I believe this lecture will be helpful and enlightening for both immigrants and natives of the advertising and media”.

Ahead of the lecture, Anupriya Acharya, President, AAAI added: “Aroon Purie has been at the forefront of change and innovation in the news business as it transitioned from print to electronic media and then to digital and social media. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, his contribution to Indian journalism is exemplary. I am sure that Aroon’s life experiences will be fascinating for the audiences and we look forward to his perspectives at the Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture.”