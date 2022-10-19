Are Hindu rituals the favourite hunting ground of brands?

19 Oct,2022

By Sanjeev Kotnala

It is festival time, and every brand is trying to make a difference. Some work with the functional advantage to create a preference and charge a premium. Many brands adapt to the new purpose-led communication to influence customers. And a few rare breeds of brands, in the name of change, question rituals and their understanding and relevance in today’s world. Invariably the questions are targeted at the majority – Hindu. To an unbiased observer, the need and scope for reconsideration and rethinking of customs, traditions and rituals that exist only for the Hindus and other predominantly minority religions are perfect. There is nothing to change or question.

Recently, SC rejected a plea to ban firecrackers. It said you are an opportunity and are coming right before the festival and should have come early, asking why and what they were waiting for. And this is right. Festivals are for the celebration of tradition, culture and rituals; raising issues and objections and suggesting new ways to the concerned community is absolutely hitting below the belt. I do not appreciate any brand – service, or organisation raising issues with the traditions of any community. There are positive and negative ways to do things, and brands should consider what is better.

Why just Hindu?

Most likely, it is a result of four simple things.

Every brand wants to connect with the largest possible base of customers. Hindus form the largest chunk of the population and hence the natural choice for the creative and brand team to deep dive into it whenever they have a brief about change or community.

Second, the Hindus have repeatedly demonstrated their incapability of taking any such attack on their culture, ritual, religion, or mythology to its logical end. They just raise their voices in protest on social media, suggesting boycotting the brand, and that is where they stop.

The Hindus are victims of their own brand imagery of being secular and tolerant. Sanatan Dharma, in existence from time immaterial, pushes for adapting and inclusiveness. It has survived repeated attacks through time and is expected to continue doing so.

It is old with a rich tradition of oral continuity and learning. As a result, the people of today readily believe that many truths have become fictionalized or exaggerated through time. And everything is anecdotal mythology lacking historical evidence. And hence the revered gods and goddesses and their messengers are mere characters in a story, which makes them an easy pick for suggestions and remoulding as per the brand’s liking.

Science v/s Belief?

So, from time-to-time, brands stretch the boundaries taking potshots at Hindus. Not all such instances are bad or wrong, they are progressive, and the new generation would agree with the brand thinking. However, there is only one option against the regular onslaught by brands challenging Hindu religious practices and thinking – defend everything questioned. Don’t not critically re-examine them as an isolated case. The fear remains that if one did not object to any of these instances, it would open the floodgates of questioning. Hence, at every opportunity, the challenge must be defended.

Unfortunately, Hindus get trapped and forget that the defence cannot be based on scientific reasoning. It should be based on belief. Belief kills every doubt and reason for questions. Belief is the tactic and the tool that the minority uses so effectively, making the argument short.

At times, a regular counter-argument is raised by the so-called secular forces. Is the Hindu religion so weak that advertisements can threaten it? Well, the direct answer is NO. However, if the attempt is continuous and on multiple fronts, there is bound to be an increase in doubts and levels of questioning.

Blame the Brand and the Creative Team

It is futile for Hindus to question the actors and the celebrities enacting the stories of change in brand communication. It is a deep strategic initiative of the brand after considering possibilities and potential reactions. They are in the business and think through their strategy. And, If they cannot do this simple thing, some consultants and advisors can help them with the possible reaction with analysis like SMEAR .

So, whatever brand communication is finally in the public domain, it is approved. It is the brand thinking; this is how the brand sees Sanatan dharma. Maybe the followers should forget what the religious leaders, facilitators and guardians tell them. The brand knows better how Hindu practices must be shaped to remain relevant in today’s world.

This reminds me of a simple, strong line from the recent movie Goodbye, and the brands should think about it. Everything that you don’t understand is not wrong. Brands having differential self-regulation beyond the guidelines and legality is highly desirable.

Every brand communication could not be wrong?

The problem is simple: the majority and the minority cannot allow any brand to question religious practices. There is no room for error or negotiation. Hence, every communication should be evaluated in isolation. The brands often suggest a little rethinking and point-of-view without questioning the basics. They use elaborate storytelling to create a situation – while suggesting a change. Not everything is bad, but no single body can define what is good and bad, what is acceptable and what is a cause for concern. Everyone has to take their own call.

AU Bank – Badlav Hum Se

The AU Bank advertisement is a case in point. It presents the flip side of the coin. Here the groom is coming to the bride’s home as a ‘Ghar Jawai’ for some reason, like the wheelchair-bound bride’s father. Usually, the bride stepping into the groom’s home would walk through the plate with Alta leaving her foot marks and kick a pot of rice. However, here it is playfully suggested that as it is the groom who is coming to the house, he should take the first step. What’s wrong with it? And if we allow our insecurities to raise such flippant questions, we will kill the art of storytelling. How come we understand that the breed of new authors in mythology space create contemporary fiction and not question the beliefs. Still, we forget when it comes to advertising.

BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy

This is a different case by Bharat Matrimony , a provocative thought. Breaking of Karva Chauth fast. No married woman will think breaking the fast is for her husband’s long life. This is a celebration of the thought. It is collective working towards what is good for the family and adapting to the situation. This is the celebration of culture with a strong positive statement- if I can fast for your life, I can also break my fast for you. This also shows that a negative portrayal is not the only way to question tradition or culture.

In the past, the Stayfree communication – touch the pickle was the right suggestion with new solutions. And every year, we find new brands getting caught in this trap of questioning- where the celebration would be a far better option. Earlier brands like Tanishq and Manyavar did face the Hindu music.

Net-Net

The change will happen- it is a natural process. Questions will be raised- and they will be full of agenda. Suggestions will be made even by the least interested and knowledgeable in trying to hasten the process. However, suppose the brands think through the initiatives and stop poking fun only at Hindus. In that case, life could be much more straightforward. Conversely, Hindus may be better off by not questioning every brand communication that even remotely suggests a different perspective. However, personally, I think and reiterate that these brands under their purpose and change have no right to raise finger on the rituals and traditions of any community. And if they start raising issues with traditions of other communities, it does not solve the purpose or address es the issue. Such changes have to come from the communities and start at a group level. Brands taking on position and using mass media is not the way. The time is over and the brands may encounter harsh reality and retaliation in the place it matters- the market place.

Sanjeev Kotnala is a senior marketing and business strategist. And an educator. He writes on MxMIndia every Wednesday. His views here are personal