AMFI campaign with Sachin & Dhoni

26 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) launched the next leg of its mutual fund investor education campaign featuring cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Said AMFI Chairman Mr. A. Balasubramanian: “India is a country of savers. However, not many invest in capital markets. We want people to realise that investing at least some portion of their savings in mutual funds, will help them achieve their long-term financial goals. By investing in capital markets through the mutual funds route, investors will be able to capitalise on India’s growth story.”

Added NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI: “If you want to achieve long term financial goals like your child’s future or your own retirement, Mutual Funds ke maidaan mein utarna padega” is what the two cricketing legends convey to the fence-sitters. SIP in mutual funds is the ideal route for retail investors to participate in the India growth story and create wealth over the long term”

https://www.facebook.com/MSDhoni/videos/5990539517646740/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C