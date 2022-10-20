American Oncology Institute starts a dialogue on self-breast examination

By Our Staff

American Oncology Institute (AOI) has launched #ThePinkRibbonCollection campaign to make Breast Self-Examination awareness a nation-wide movement. The campaign is a personal reminder for every woman to examine herself for early signs of breast cancer while adding it to their daily routine.

Talking about the campaign, Tina Choudhury, Campaign Brand Lead, CTSI, said: “Even if women are aware of breast self-examination, it is not being practiced enough. The Pink Robbin Collection campaign will serve as a personal reminder for women for breast self-examination while making it a daily body care ritual. With the limited edition of the Breast Cancer Push Away Bra, we have taken a bold step of printing the 6-step of breast self-examination on the bra. The collection is not for commercial purpose but a social cause to start a dialogue on social media through influencers.”