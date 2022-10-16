Akshay Kumar endorses Welspun

14 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Welspun, the flagship brand from Welspun India, has unveiled its new ad campaign “Life Se Maango More”, featuring Akshay Kumar as its new brand ambassador.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign Manjari Upadhye, CEO – Domestic Business, Welspun Global Brands, said: “Welspun is already India’s No.1 distributed brand in towels category, but we strive for more – we are on a mission to make #HarGharWelspun. This requires a deep understanding of the aspirations and ever-evolving lifestyles of the new-age Indian consumers. Today’s consumers refuse to accept status quo and demand innovative solutions to their needs. Our QuikDry Towels and Reversible Bedsheets leverage Welspun’s technological prowess and address real problems faced by our consumers. Our brief for the campaign was simple – to bring out the real benefits of our products in an impactful and fun manner.”

Added Gaurav Sarda, VP & Head of Marketing – Domestic Business, Welspun Global Brands: “In our consumer’s homes, their bedrooms reflect the multiple roles our consumer’s themselves don – from being the extension of the living space as they host guests to becoming their WFH office space to being an online classroom for their kids. This is in addition to being the regular rest space! Akshay Kumar with his multi-faceted persona – action hero, masterchef and father fits seamlessly in personifying brand Welspun for its consumers. The TVCs – conceptualised by Shreyansh Innovations – bring out our product’s USPs in real life situations with a dash of Akshay Kumar’s signature humour, and also encourage them to ask for more.”