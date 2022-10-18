AIM elects officebearers for 2022-24

17 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

The Association for Indian Magazines has unanimously extended the term of the incumbent president, B Srinivasan, MD of Ananda Vikatan, for another term. Anant Nath, Executive Publisher of Delhi Press, has been elected as Vice President, Manoj Sharma, CEO of Living Media, has been elected General Secretary, and Dhaval Gupta of Cyber Media has been elected as Treasurer.

The previous office bearers of the association were: B Srinivasan- President, Indranil Roy- Vice President, Anant Nath- General Secretary, and Manoj Sharma- Treasurer. Indranil Roy of Outlook Publishing decided to opt out of the office bearers because of personal commitments.

At the meeting, the officebearers shared highlights of the work done by the association over the past two years:

:: Launch of a tailor-made service called ‘Magazine Post’ by India Post, to ensure speedy and assured delivery of magazines to subscribers, along with facility of live tracking and SMS alerts

:: Launch of content marketing studio called Dastaan Hub, to offer to marketers, branded content solutions across print and digital assets of member publishers

:: Updates on vendor subscription booking app, to leverage the vast network of morning centre newspaper vendors, for magazines sales and delivery

:: The roll out of the distribution agency accreditation system to strengthen the magazine delivery network

:: Presentation by AIM at the FIPP World Media Congress 2022 in Lisbon, on collaborative approaches taken by Indian magazine publishers Initiation of work on Indian Magazine Congress 2023, to be held after a gap of four years