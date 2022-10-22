22feet Tribal WW strengthens creative team

20 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

22feet Tribal Worldwide, digital solutions provider, has appointed Diya Sarker and Ishan Mehta as Executive Creative Director (ECD) – Art and ECD – Content respectively.

Speaking on the new appointments, Vishnu Srivatsav, NCD of 22feet Tribal Worldwide, said: “The attempt at 22feet is to build a creative company more than an agency. Which is why it’s so important that we have leaders from varied and diverse backgrounds who complement each other’s skills. Ishan is vastly experienced and has done some great work across many organisations, as well as running a start-up. And Diya has eclectic background from advertising to brand design and visual art. So, with them on board, I’m sure our work will get even unique perspectives and freshness.”