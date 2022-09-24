Wunderman Thompson bolsters Mumbai team with senior hires

23 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Wunderman Thompson India has appoints 2 senior hires, Rakesh Varma and Abhay Godbole at its Mumbai office. The new hires come at a time when the agency has embarked on an accelerated growth path of creative transformation with a continued focus on driving relevance and scale, inspiring growth for its clients.

Varma joins as Vice President & Executive Business Director and Godbole returns to the agency for a second innings as Vice President & Client Servicing Director.

Commenting on the new appointments, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said: “As we continue to diversify our client roster and grow our talent base, it was critical for us to have the right hands on deck. Rakesh and Abhay bring with them extensive experience and domain knowledge that will propel us to drive growth in key industry domains and deliver the best outcomes for our clients. Both our senior hires have an impressive track record of building strong consumer brands and I am looking forward to scaling new heights with our client partners.”