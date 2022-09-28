WT creates campaign for Lifestyle

28 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Lifestyle has launched its new campaign “Glam up & Style up”. The campaign entails two 15-second digital-only films conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, Bengaluru.

Speaking about the campaign, Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice-President and Head, Marketing, Lifestyle, said: “We are delighted that this festive season our customers will discover Lifestyle’s on-trend styles through an entertaining film, to flag off a series of celebrations. This is the first time that the brand has taken inspiration from a trending social media video format to break the festive clutter and engage with its shoppers in a fun and unique way. We are very excited and invite all our shoppers this season to not just style but groove in style with Lifestyle.”

Added Priya Shivakumar, Senior NCD, Wunderman Thompson, India: “We have all looked at reels and enjoyed the seamless transitions, the synchronized steps, the high energy. It’s that scrolling through-your-phone-and-stumbling-upon-that-reel-you-just-can’t-skip moment we were looking to recreate through the lens of a brand with style at its heart. Lifestyle’s eye-catching new collection also unveils its range of exciting festive looks. With music you want to dance to and clothes you want to reel, Lifestyle looks to make you sway to its beats and recreate your own reel moment, giving yourself many ways to glam up and give yourself a style upgrade.”