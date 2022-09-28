Voltas celebrates Navratri with digital campaign

28 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Voltas Home Appliances from the house of Tata has welcomed Navratri in a digital avatar.

Commenting on the occasion, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited, said: “The festive season gives us an opportunity to give customers a unique way to engage with the brand and get a first-hand experience of the products. Our customers are becoming increasingly digital savvy and who better than content creators and Influencers can help us showcase our experience zone and products through their social channels. We are focusing on creative ways to attract our customers to the Experience Zone which will provide our customers with an opportunity to experience our latest and futuristic range of home appliances. As pioneers in innovation when it comes to home appliances, this new experience zone gives an immersive experience and showcases our product range in a way that customers can relate to.”