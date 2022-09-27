Uncle Delivery mandates Madison Alpha

27 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Uncle Delivery, an app for logistical and transport needs, has appointed Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, as its official media Agency on Record (AOR).

Said Sourabh Chatterjee, Founder and Executive Director, Uncle Delivery: “As a start-up in a highly competitive on-demand delivery domain, we were looking forward to having an agency as a partner who not only help us in execution of different campaigns but also advise us to utilize our resources effectively and efficiently. I think Madison has got that perfect understanding of local dimensions and that is helping us a lot and of course the association of Mr. Sam Balsara and Mr. Vishal Chinchankar gives us much more confidence.”

Added Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Executive Officer, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha: “It is fascinating to me that Uncle Delivery strives to deliver fast, reliably, while prioritizing the safety of its partners in this competitive market. I’m thrilled to have Uncle Delivery on board and look forward to working with them to deliver innovative and meaningful projects.”