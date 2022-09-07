Triton Digital conducts Podcast Advertising Effectiveness Study

07 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Triton Digital, the technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, has released the results of its Podcast Advertising Effectiveness Study commissioned with Vtion Digital Analytics, a digital consumer behaviour intelligence platform.

According to the study, on average audio content consumers in India listen to podcasts three to four times per week. In metro cities this rate is even greater, with 70% of respondents listening to podcasts weekly and 30% listening daily.

Said Aditya Summanwar, Director of Market Development, Triton Digital: “As a rapidly growing medium in India, podcasts continue to gain significant attention in the Indian market. Our study further demonstrates a high brand recall in the region and willingness to receive additional advertisements, setting the medium up for a long future of success.”

Added Manoj Dawane, Chief Executive Officer, Vtion Digital Analytics: “We are grateful to be commissioned by Triton Digital to study the state of podcast listening in India and measure the effectiveness of podcast advertising in the region. Podcasts are clearly becoming a popular medium in India. It is great to see listeners respond positively to podcast advertisements as well.”

Additional key findings include:

:: Podcast Listeners are Willing to Listen to Ads. In fact, of the respondents who have reported ever hearing a podcast ad, 42% had no issues with hearing ads in the middle of podcasts that are free.

:: Advertisements Often Lead to Purchases. Eighty percent of listeners who have heard of a product are interested in learning more about it, with 29% claiming to have bought the product they heard advertised.

:: Podcast Ads Grab Attention. Forty percent of listeners state that ads in between podcasts ‘always’ or ‘often’ capture their attention, with 40% of these listeners saying they trust these advertisements.