Times Network augments its digital business

23 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Timesnownews.com, the digital arm and website of Times Network, appoints Rohit Chadda as President and COO – Digital Business and Vinay Sarawagi as Senior Vice President – Digital Content.

In his new role, Chadda will lead the digital operations of the network and oversee product strategy, audience development & operations planning for the digital businesses. Sarawagi will play a pivotal role in leading innovative content strategy.

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said: “We have been making concerted efforts in building our digital prowess to cater to an expanding user base across platforms. I am pleased to welcome Rohit and Vinay to the team, who bring expertise in driving successful digital strategy across business development and content innovation. I am confident they will be valuable additions in supporting our ambitious growth plans and help us scale new heights.”