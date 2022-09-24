Thums Up unveils campaign for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

23 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

With the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup just around the corner, Thums Up has unveiled a new ‘StumpCam’ campaign to provide audiences with exclusive access to match footage and content. Thums Up will be adopting a digital-first, multi-tech marketing approach to drive consumer engagement for the content-led campaign.

The campaign film which has been conceptualised by Ogilvy, features cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Umran Malik, and Brett Lee. After each World Cup match, the Stump Cam video of ‘Toofani’ cricketing moments will be accessible to viewers by scanning a QR code on the Thums Up bottle.

Commenting on the new campaign, Arnab Roy, Vice President & Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said: “Cricket is a shared passion which connects billions of fans across genders, generations, and cultures. We are always finding innovative ways to activate passion points like cricket and especially the ICC T20 World Cup. Thums Up’s “Stump Cam” will offer audiences the most ‘Toofani’ view of key moments of the tournament – leveraging the Stump Cam footage was a disruptive opportunity that would bring to fans a complete new way of experiencing the game. We are elated to have on board with us India’s lead bowler and star Jasprit Bumrah, who is an indispensable asset for the Indian team; Umran Malik, who is touted as the fastest bowler in the country today; and one of the legends of the game, Brett Lee. This is the first time we are doing a content-led campaign, voiced by cricketing stalwarts like Harsha Bhogle”.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India added: “Thums Up’s ‘Stump Cam’ is the most daring end-to-end experience idea. It’s the most Toofani, the closest possible view of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup. And the ticket for this is the Thums Up bottle. We are proud to conceptualise and execute this end-to-end engagement idea in partnership with some incredible partners from the world of content. #WicketSeCricket campaign is an invitation for every Thums Up drinker to experience a Toofan he or she hasn’t had so far.”