TBWA India creates campaign for Lead school edtech

15 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Lead, the school edtech company, has launched a new digital campaign that acknowledges the selfless efforts and aspirations of parents for their children. Conceptualised and produced by TBWA India, Lead’s latest digital film ‘#SaluteToParents’ is directed by Piplu Khan of Potlibaba Media House.

Said Anupam Gurani, Chief Marketing Officer, Lead: “A parent does whatever it takes for their child’s growth and seeks nothing in return except for their children to be happy and successful. LEAD’s #SaluteToParents campaign is an ode to parents who make myriad sacrifices each day to ensure the very best for their children. A parent’s journey is a marathon, not a sprint; and LEAD salutes the contribution of parents towards shaping a future generation of confident and successful individuals.”

Added Parixit Bhattacharya, Managing Partner, TBWA\India: “There is an old saying, ‘Parents are the bones on which children cut their teeth.’ Such is the incomparable sacrifice parents make to bring up their children. With this film, LEAD sends out a hug to all the parents in the country who silently make sacrifices every day to make their children wake up to a better future.”