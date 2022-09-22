Tata Tea Gold to inspire women in new campaign

21 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Tata Tea Gold, the marquee brand from Tata Tea’s diverse portfolio, has rolled out its latest campaign ‘Dil Ki Suno’. The campaign conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Bengaluru, captures the predicaments that are faced by today’s women in pursuit of choosing to listen to their minds or to their heart.

Commenting on the Tata Tea Gold’s proposition of Dil ki Suno, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said: “Tata Tea Gold has formed a strong proposition over the years to be the brand that encourages one to always listen to their heart. It may not always be an easy path but will help them charter their own track. As a brand we have been bringing alive ‘#DilKiSuno’ positioning with great pride and passion and will continue to bring to fore inspiring stories to stir consumers to tap into their inner voice and follow their own calling.”

Commenting on the creative thought behind the campaign, Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas added: “There is a tussle between the head and the heart, logic and magic, but it comes most in play in moments that can be life altering, and finding a moment to listen and weigh the implications to go out and follow the heart is the brand space. With this campaign we are celebrating real inspiring stories where that inner conflict was resolved and the dilemma was overcome to scale the heights, as a salute from the brand to celebrate going out to achieve your dreams, and elevate the thought of #DilKiSuno”