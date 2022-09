Tata Capital campaigns to promote investment through Moneyfy

08 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, has unveiled a digital campaign that encourages investors to use the digital wealth management app- Moneyfy. The campaign has a series of 3 short films themed around the ease of making investments with Moneyfy.

Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Tata Capital said: “Our latest campaign focuses on how investing and customization is convenient through Moneyfy with everything accessible instantaneously. Using Moneyfy is a great way for Gen Z to dip their toes into investing waters. The app provides one with all the tools they require to make an informed investment decision. We’re sure the campaign will resonate with our audience.”