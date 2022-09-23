Supari Studios promotes Mcaffeine Coffee Face Wash

22 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Supari Studios, the branded content vertical of new media network Kulfi Collective, has collaborated with Mcaffeine, a caffeinated D2C personal care brand. The content studio has crafted a digital film with actor Ileana D’Cruz as the face of Mcaffeine’s skincare category, and features the brand’s Coffee Face Wash.

Commenting on the effort, Sakshi Bhasin, Creative Lead of Supari Studios said: “We were quite excited when Mcaffeine approached us to make a film for their coffee face wash, because they are a young, yet established brand willing to break away from the archetypal styles of a face wash commercials. Since Coffee is such a key ingredient in the product, we decided to draw parallels between the feeling you get after you have your first cup of coffee and washing your face with Mcaffeine Coffee face wash, to get that freshened up look and feeling. Having Ileana on board as the face of our campaign just made our jobs easier to achieve the tonality and aesthetic appeal we were gunning for.”

Added Vaishali Gupta, Co-founder and Head of Marketing at Mcaffeine: “It was an enthralling experience working on our new Coffee Face Wash campaign with Supari Studios. What made it even better was the collaboration with Ileana D’cruz. Everything from celebrity onboarding to the final execution of the campaign was completed in a record time of 4 weeks. As a brand mCaffeine resonates with younger audiences and their emotional connect with Coffee. We needed an agency that could help us come up with a campaign that would do justice to our brand tonality and Supari Studios lived up to that expectation.”