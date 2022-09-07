Sports giant LaLiga and transmedia multinational GXR enter joint venture

07 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

LaLiga, Spain’s top-flight football competition, and Galaxy Racer (GXR), the Dubai-based transmedia multinational, have signed a Letter of Intent paving the way for the formation of a 15-year joint venture which will impact the sport league’s brand presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Indian subcontinent.

GXR, founded in 2019 by Group CEO Paul Roy, is the largest esports, gaming and lifestyle organization in the world with a presence in the MENA region, North America, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Europe.

Said Roy: “The LaLiga brand is powerful, but its potential remains untapped amongst Millennials and GenZ in the MENA region and Indian subcontinent. Our opportunity is to connect with a younger audience in a way that resonates with them. Galaxy Racer has a market reach that will help unlock that potential and elevate LaLiga to an aspirational brand for target audiences in the region.”

Added LaLiga Executive Director Oscar Mayo: “With the market set to enter a new era of growth, this is the right moment to take our business in the region to the next level and attract the next generation of younger sport fans to our competition.”