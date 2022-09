SonyLIV appoints Saugata Mukherjee as Head of Content

08 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) India has announced appointment of Saugata Mukherjee as Head – Content, SonyLIV. In his new role, Mukherjee will lead the content division for Sony digital businesses. He will report to Danish Khan, Business Head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Studio Next.

Said Mukherjee: “I have witnessed the platform’s growth and proud to be part of its growth story once again. SonyLIV has always pushed the boundaries of content by telling stories that have never been told, explored, or shown before, making my role, a challenging but exciting one.”