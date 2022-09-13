Sony Sports to broadcast WTA250 Chennai Open 2022

13 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Sports Network is all set to broadcast the WTA250 Chennai Open 2022, the international women’s tennis championship, that will be played for the first time since 2008. The tournament will be aired live on Sony Ten 2 channels and will be available to Livestream on their premium OTT platform SonyLIV.

Notes a communique: “After a 14-year hiatus, India will finally witness an event organized by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The competition is expected to get more intense as the tournament will see participation from top seeded players like world number 29, Alison Riske-Amritraj, world number 60, Varvara Gracheva, world number 70, Magda Linette, world number 87 Rebecca Peterson and more. The event will also witness wild card entries in the form of Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard and India’s number one, Ankita Raina.”

The coverage will be on Sony Ten 2 channels between September 12 and 18, 2022.