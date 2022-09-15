Sony Sports to air Tennis Premier League Season 4

14 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Tennis Premier League (TPL) is scheduled for December 7 to 11 and will be aired on the Sony Sports Network – specifically, Sony Ten 2 channels and SonyLIV. The league will be held in Pune.

Said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “Sony Sports Network has always looked to bring the best sporting properties to viewers throughout the Indian subcontinent. We are pleased to partner with The Tennis Premier League which is set to become the T20 equivalent of tennis in India with its shorter and innovative 20-point format. India is fast becoming a multi sports viewing nation and I am delighted that our network is in a position to actively contribute to that very goal with our diverse portfolio of sporting properties.”