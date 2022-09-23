Shyam Steel launches new digital campaign

22 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Shyam Steel, producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars, launched its new digital campaign ‘Apna Ghar’ featuring Bhojpuri actors Pawan Singh and Harshika Poonacha. The campaign aims to create awareness about the solutions provided by the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar App amongst the individual home builders. The film will be promoted digitally with a specific focus on the Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the north-eastern markets.

Shyam Steel has signed Sonu Sood as their Build India Brand Ambassador. The brand is also associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said: “We have received an extremely positive response from our consumers on the Apna Ghar App. The campaign will help us in making the consumers aware on the Apna Ghar App and its benefits. Shyam Steel has always been in forefront with its consumer driven technology and innovation. The App will aim to address all the concerns of individual home builders and scale-up businesses of the dealers by way of opening newer market geographies. Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app will also be an added advantage for us to actively engage with our target audience and business partners.”