Shoppers Stop ropes in Yami Gautam for Diwali

30 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Shoppers Stop, the leading omnichannel retail chain, has unveiled its Diwali campaign, Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’ with actors Yami Gautam and Dhairya Karwa.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Shoppers Stop said: “Diwali is not only a festival of lights; it is also a time to celebrate and pamper your loved ones with thoughtful gifts. Our Nayi Diwali, Nayi Soch campaign highlights this aspect of the festival, in a progressive manner. It is in line with our brand positioning, targeted to families that are traditional in values and progressive in their outlook. Gifts go a long way in expressing love and care for the person. Shoppers Stop is a gifting destination, where you find gifts for all occasions! Additionally, ace celebrities, Yami Gautam and Dhairya Karwa light up the film with their presence.”