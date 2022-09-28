Shashi Sinha & Shailesh Gupta to continue to helm MRUC

28 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) held its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 via Video Conferencing.

Shashidhar Sinha, CEO – India, Mediabrands and Shailesh Gupta, Director, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. will continue in their respective roles as Chairman and Vice Chairman of MRUCI. The leadership duo was unanimously re-elected at MRUCI’s Board meeting which was held shortly after its AGM.

New members have also been appointed to the Board of Governors, namely Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Vivek Malhotra, Group Chief Marketing Officer & COO Consumer Revenue, TV Today Network Ltd.