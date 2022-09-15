Shailesh Amonkar joins Planet Marathi as Strategic Advisor

By Our Staff

Senior mediaperson and digital specialist Shailesh Amonkar has been retained as Strategic Advisor by Marathi OTT platform, Planet Marathi. A Vistas Media Capital Company, Planet Marathi has announced the appointment of Amonkar and Darshan Gangakhedkar, another seasoned media pro in the region, as Strategic Advisors. They will assume responsibilities of mentoring and guiding the team on monetisation and strategy for the company. They will also be associated with Planet Marathi’s expansions plans. Planet Marathi was set up in August 2021 and boasts growth of 500% since (data not verified – Ed).

Said Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder and Head, Planet Marathi OTT: “We are happy to announce that we will have the guidance of two exceptional names in the field of media, brand and sales, both Shailesh Amonkar and Darshan Gangakhedkar. Planet Marathi OTT needs the expertise of these talents to draw out bigger goals and set out in the right direction to achieve them. Our teams will work to develop products, revenue streams, branding and audience engagement in the OTT space under the guidance of these professionals”

Amonkar, who has worked with The Times of India and Sakal Media groups, is now an entrepreneur who runs Kemistry Media Solutions, a media consulting firm. He is also Co-founder of Climatica, a firm dealing with actionables around the various challenges posed by climate. Gangakhedkar, also an entrepreneur, has over two decades of experience in running media businesses at Marathi and Hindi language pubications like Nava Bharat, Raj Express and Sakal.